Fifth Third Securities Inc. Has $5.80 Million Holdings in JPMorgan Equity Focus ETF (NASDAQ:JPEF)

Fifth Third Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Equity Focus ETF (NASDAQ:JPEF – Free Report) by 16.6% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 92,972 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,224 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Securities Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Equity Focus ETF were worth $5,798,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Focus ETF in the first quarter valued at about $28,408,000. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Focus ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $20,996,000. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Focus ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $4,805,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Focus ETF by 62.6% in the first quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 141,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,436,000 after purchasing an additional 54,356 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan Equity Focus ETF during the first quarter worth $2,789,000.

JPMorgan Equity Focus ETF Price Performance

JPEF stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $61.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 54,698 shares, compared to its average volume of 70,677. The stock has a market capitalization of $715.10 million, a P/E ratio of 25.11 and a beta of 1.11. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $62.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $59.56. JPMorgan Equity Focus ETF has a twelve month low of $45.27 and a twelve month high of $64.50.

About JPMorgan Equity Focus ETF

The JPMorgan Equity Focus ETF (JPEF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed ETF that provides exposure to a narrow basket of US stocks. Selection integrates ESG factors to their bottom-up fundamental analysis. JPEF was launched on Jul 28, 2023 and is issued by JPMorgan Chase.

