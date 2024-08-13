Fifth Third Securities Inc. Increases Stock Position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

Fifth Third Securities Inc. increased its position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Free Report) by 57.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,098 shares during the period. Fifth Third Securities Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $512,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. raised its stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 20,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,009,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 7,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,110,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. raised its stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 27.2% during the 1st quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 2,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $349,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Elevate Wealth Advisory Inc. raised its stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Elevate Wealth Advisory Inc. now owns 1,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $326,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Price Performance

Shares of BATS:QUAL traded up $0.28 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $168.54. The company had a trading volume of 744,360 shares. The company has a market cap of $44.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.03 and a beta of 1.03. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 12-month low of $71.96 and a 12-month high of $88.63. The company has a fifty day moving average of $170.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $164.00.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks, selected and weighted by high ROE, stable earnings growth and low debt\u002Fequity, relative to peers in each sector.

