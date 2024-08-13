Fifth Third Securities Inc. Makes New Investment in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI)

Fifth Third Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 54,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,113,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northeast Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 91.8% in the second quarter. Northeast Financial Group Inc. now owns 107,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,098,000 after buying an additional 51,486 shares during the period. Delta Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 64.4% in the second quarter. Delta Financial Group Inc. now owns 10,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $584,000 after buying an additional 4,038 shares during the period. Vigilare Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 70.4% in the second quarter. Vigilare Wealth Management now owns 53,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,032,000 after buying an additional 22,096 shares during the period. Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the second quarter worth about $2,106,000. Finally, RFG Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 4.7% in the second quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 50,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,868,000 after buying an additional 2,268 shares during the period.

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA JEPI traded down $0.05 on Monday, hitting $56.36. The company had a trading volume of 2,658,890 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,309,132. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a 12-month low of $51.38 and a 12-month high of $57.94. The business has a 50 day moving average of $56.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $56.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.40 and a beta of 0.53.

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Profile

The JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that invests in large-cap US stocks and equity-linked notes (ELNs). It seeks to provide similar returns as the S&P 500 Index with lower volatility and monthly income.

