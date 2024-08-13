Fifth Third Securities Inc. Purchases 16,646 Shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Fifth Third Securities Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 22.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 91,182 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,646 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF comprises about 0.9% of Fifth Third Securities Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Fifth Third Securities Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $9,726,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. National Wealth Management Group LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 1.2% in the first quarter. National Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 8,296 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $917,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Innealta Capital LLC raised its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Innealta Capital LLC now owns 4,285 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $464,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 4.8% in the first quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,118 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $234,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Nadler Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Nadler Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,234 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $350,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 17,776 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,924,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF stock traded down $1.28 during trading on Monday, reaching $108.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,173,204 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,954,646. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $109.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $107.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $78.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.95 and a beta of 1.16. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a one year low of $87.32 and a one year high of $120.74.

About iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

