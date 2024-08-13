Fifth Third Securities Inc. Raises Stake in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF (BATS:IYJ)

Fifth Third Securities Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Industrials ETF (BATS:IYJ – Free Report) by 3.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,241 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 300 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Securities Inc. owned about 0.07% of iShares U.S. Industrials ETF worth $1,104,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of IYJ. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Industrials ETF in the fourth quarter worth $3,804,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Industrials ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $216,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Industrials ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $241,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Industrials ETF by 14.7% during the fourth quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 975 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Industrials ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $218,000.

iShares U.S. Industrials ETF Stock Performance

BATS IYJ opened at $121.68 on Tuesday. iShares U.S. Industrials ETF has a 52-week low of $123.05 and a 52-week high of $158.32. The company has a fifty day moving average of $121.54 and a 200-day moving average of $121.44. The company has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.09 and a beta of 0.95.

iShares U.S. Industrials ETF Company Profile

iShares U.S. Industrials ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Industrial Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Industrials Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the industrials sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in the industry groups, such as construction and materials, aerospace and defense, general industrials, electronic and electrical equipment, industrial engineering, industrial transportation and support services.

