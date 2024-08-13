Fifth Third Securities Inc. Sells 5,549 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Fifth Third Securities Inc. lowered its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Free Report) by 13.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,373 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,549 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Securities Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $6,492,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VBR. SageView Advisory Group LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 10,480.2% during the 1st quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC now owns 470,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,428,000 after buying an additional 465,847 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 324.7% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 602,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,601,000 after purchasing an additional 460,617 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 202,494.9% in the 4th quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 320,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,608,000 after purchasing an additional 319,942 shares during the period. Global Assets Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,511,000. Finally, Symmetry Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 80.2% in the 2nd quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 495,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,517,000 after purchasing an additional 220,661 shares during the period.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Stock Down 1.0 %

VBR traded down $1.79 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $185.26. 303,634 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 491,397. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $186.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $184.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.98 billion, a PE ratio of 11.42 and a beta of 1.09. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 52-week low of $148.75 and a 52-week high of $201.31.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

