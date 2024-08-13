Fifth Third Securities Inc. Takes $767,000 Position in Invesco KBW Property & Casualty Insurance ETF (NASDAQ:KBWP)

Fifth Third Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco KBW Property & Casualty Insurance ETF (NASDAQ:KBWP – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 7,488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $767,000. Fifth Third Securities Inc. owned 0.26% of Invesco KBW Property & Casualty Insurance ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco KBW Property & Casualty Insurance ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $72,000. WBI Investments LLC purchased a new position in Invesco KBW Property & Casualty Insurance ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $225,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Invesco KBW Property & Casualty Insurance ETF by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 3,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,000 after buying an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Capital Group California Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco KBW Property & Casualty Insurance ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $285,000. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco KBW Property & Casualty Insurance ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $288,000.

Get Invesco KBW Property & Casualty Insurance ETF alerts:

Invesco KBW Property & Casualty Insurance ETF Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of KBWP opened at $106.46 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $307.67 million, a PE ratio of 19.40 and a beta of 0.66. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $104.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $103.72. Invesco KBW Property & Casualty Insurance ETF has a 12-month low of $81.01 and a 12-month high of $110.30.

Invesco KBW Property & Casualty Insurance ETF Cuts Dividend

About Invesco KBW Property & Casualty Insurance ETF

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Monday, June 24th were given a $0.3064 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 24th. This represents a $1.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.15%.

(Free Report)

The Invesco KBW Property & Casualty Insurance ETF (KBWP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in financials equity. The fund tracks a modified market-cap-weighted index focused exclusively on property & casualty insurance companies in the US. KBWP was launched on Dec 2, 2010 and is managed by Invesco.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KBWP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco KBW Property & Casualty Insurance ETF (NASDAQ:KBWP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco KBW Property & Casualty Insurance ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco KBW Property & Casualty Insurance ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.