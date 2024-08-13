Fifth Third Securities Inc. Trims Holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:VONG)

Fifth Third Securities Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:VONG – Free Report) by 3.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 128,602 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,501 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF makes up approximately 1.1% of Fifth Third Securities Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Fifth Third Securities Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $12,082,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 10,765,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $933,043,000 after acquiring an additional 60,374 shares in the last quarter. TIAA Trust National Association increased its holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 4,459,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $386,523,000 after purchasing an additional 185,636 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,421,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,931,000 after purchasing an additional 166,104 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,138,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,869,000 after purchasing an additional 56,956 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,873,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,373,000 after buying an additional 75,507 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF stock traded up $0.34 during trading on Monday, hitting $89.22. 852,564 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 851,683. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $92.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $87.93. The firm has a market cap of $19.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.74 and a beta of 1.08. Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $65.85 and a 52-week high of $98.46.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 27th were given a dividend of $0.141 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 27th.

The Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (VONG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks selected from the Russell 1000 Index with high growth characteristics, based on Russell’s style methodology. VONG was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

