Financial Partners Group LLC Acquires 1,654 Shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (BATS:MOAT)

Financial Partners Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (BATS:MOAT – Free Report) by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,783 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,654 shares during the quarter. VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF makes up about 1.1% of Financial Partners Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Financial Partners Group LLC’s holdings in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF were worth $2,753,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $225,517,000. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 71.7% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,922,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,136,000 after purchasing an additional 802,983 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 675.1% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 655,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,926,000 after purchasing an additional 570,901 shares during the period. Prudential PLC increased its position in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 8,570.7% in the fourth quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 559,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,487,000 after buying an additional 553,070 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Foundation Advisors raised its stake in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 57.8% in the first quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 1,019,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,638,000 after buying an additional 373,164 shares during the period.

VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF Stock Performance

Shares of MOAT stock traded down $0.28 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $88.70. 527,234 shares of the company traded hands. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $87.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $87.12. The stock has a market cap of $15.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.30 and a beta of 1.01.

VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF Profile

The VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (MOAT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar Wide Moat Focus 20 index. The fund tracks a staggered, equal-weighted index of 40 US companies that Morningstar determines to have the highest fair value among firms with a sustainable competitive advantage.

