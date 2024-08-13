Financial Partners Group LLC Acquires 3,238 Shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT)

Financial Partners Group LLC boosted its holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT – Free Report) by 50.7% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 9,622 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,238 shares during the quarter. Financial Partners Group LLC’s holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services were worth $1,540,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 382.1% in the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 188 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services in the first quarter valued at about $40,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services during the fourth quarter valued at about $49,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 99.3% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 267 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fidelis Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services during the first quarter worth about $54,000. Institutional investors own 74.95% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Persio V. Lisboa acquired 600 shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services stock in a transaction on Friday, July 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $163.47 per share, for a total transaction of $98,082.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 3,594 shares in the company, valued at $587,511.18. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on JBHT. Stephens dropped their price objective on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $210.00 to $192.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Loop Capital dropped their price target on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $177.00 to $173.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $191.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on J.B. Hunt Transport Services in a research report on Friday, June 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $185.00 target price for the company. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded J.B. Hunt Transport Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, J.B. Hunt Transport Services has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $181.88.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Price Performance

Shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services stock traded down $0.32 on Monday, hitting $162.77. 553,442 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 870,051. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $161.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $178.57. J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. has a 12-month low of $153.12 and a 12-month high of $219.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company has a market cap of $16.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.14.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 16th. The transportation company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.51 by ($0.19). The company had revenue of $2.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.02 billion. J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a return on equity of 14.77% and a net margin of 4.90%. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s revenue was down 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.81 earnings per share. Analysts expect that J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. will post 5.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 2nd. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.30%.

About J.B. Hunt Transport Services

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc provides surface transportation, delivery, and logistic services in the United States. It operates through five segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), Final Mile Services (FMS), and Truckload (JBT). The JBI segment offers intermodal freight solutions.

