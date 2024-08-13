Financial Partners Group LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Financial Partners Group LLC reduced its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report) by 5.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,903 shares of the company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. Financial Partners Group LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $313,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Everett Harris & Co. CA lifted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 1.4% in the first quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA now owns 4,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $795,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 1.6% in the second quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $715,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the period. Principle Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Principle Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $433,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 14,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,471,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Finally, SignalPoint Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC now owns 1,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $293,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Stock Down 0.5 %

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF stock traded down $0.80 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $165.85. The stock had a trading volume of 5,632,978 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,350,797. The firm has a market cap of $55.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.44 and a beta of 0.90. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 52-week low of $133.34 and a 52-week high of $173.08. The company has a fifty day moving average of $166.17 and a 200 day moving average of $164.38.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Profile

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

