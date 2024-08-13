Financial Partners Group LLC Has $877,000 Stock Holdings in Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Financial Partners Group LLC decreased its stake in Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Free Report) by 23.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 69,933 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 21,380 shares during the period. Financial Partners Group LLC’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $877,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Olistico Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Ford Motor in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Fortis Group Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC now owns 2,172 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,086 shares during the period. Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Ford Motor in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Ford Motor by 1,997.9% during the first quarter. Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 2,035 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,938 shares during the period. Finally, Fairman Group LLC acquired a new position in Ford Motor during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Ford Motor alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

F has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Ford Motor from $13.00 to $10.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Ford Motor in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Ford Motor from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Ford Motor from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on Ford Motor from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ford Motor has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.48.

Insider Transactions at Ford Motor

In other Ford Motor news, Director Jon M. Huntsman, Jr. sold 81,234 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.09, for a total transaction of $982,119.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 168,601 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,038,386.09. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Ford Motor Price Performance

Shares of NYSE F traded down $0.22 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $9.88. 56,063,699 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 55,375,727. The company has a market cap of $39.42 billion, a PE ratio of 10.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.62. Ford Motor has a twelve month low of $9.49 and a twelve month high of $14.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.33.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.21). Ford Motor had a net margin of 2.13% and a return on equity of 15.28%. The firm had revenue of $47.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $47.79 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.72 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Ford Motor will post 1.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ford Motor Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 7th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 7th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.08%. Ford Motor’s payout ratio is 61.86%.

Ford Motor Profile

(Free Report)

Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Ford Motor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ford Motor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.