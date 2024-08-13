Financial Partners Group LLC Increases Stock Position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL)

Financial Partners Group LLC increased its stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL – Free Report) by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 58,884 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,193 shares during the period. ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF makes up 2.2% of Financial Partners Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Financial Partners Group LLC’s holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF were worth $5,661,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 1.9% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 6,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $635,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 18.7% in the first quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 830 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Lake Street Private Wealth LLC grew its position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 3.4% during the first quarter. Lake Street Private Wealth LLC now owns 4,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $441,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the period. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. grew its position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 0.5% during the first quarter. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. now owns 29,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,987,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the period. Finally, MONECO Advisors LLC raised its position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 21,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,034,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period.

Shares of NOBL stock traded down $0.77 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $99.22. 354,409 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.05 billion, a PE ratio of 20.81 and a beta of 0.68. ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF has a 12 month low of $55.69 and a 12 month high of $67.97. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $98.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $97.80.

The ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF (NOBL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of S&P 500 constituents that have increased dividend payments annually for at least 25 years. NOBL was launched on Oct 9, 2013 and is managed by ProShares.

