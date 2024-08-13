Financial Partners Group LLC Sells 331 Shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Financial Partners Group LLC decreased its stake in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Free Report) by 1.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 32,137 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 331 shares during the period. Financial Partners Group LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $1,325,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fermata Advisors LLC raised its position in Verizon Communications by 5.0% in the second quarter. Fermata Advisors LLC now owns 5,383 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $222,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares during the period. Private Portfolio Partners LLC raised its holdings in Verizon Communications by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC now owns 27,457 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $1,035,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the period. BKM Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Verizon Communications by 7.4% during the first quarter. BKM Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,715 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $156,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC lifted its position in Verizon Communications by 3.0% during the second quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC now owns 9,204 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $380,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Walker Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Verizon Communications by 2.1% during the first quarter. Walker Asset Management LLC now owns 13,168 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $553,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 62.06% of the company’s stock.

Verizon Communications Price Performance

Verizon Communications stock traded down $0.21 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $40.54. 11,096,646 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,819,834. The stock has a market cap of $170.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.13, a PEG ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 0.41. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $40.68 and its 200-day moving average is $40.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 12 month low of $30.14 and a 12 month high of $43.42.

Verizon Communications Dividend Announcement

Verizon Communications ( NYSE:VZ Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The cell phone carrier reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 20.10% and a net margin of 8.38%. The firm had revenue of $32.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.05 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.21 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.58 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 10th were issued a $0.665 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 10th. This represents a $2.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.56%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 99.25%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

VZ has been the topic of several recent research reports. Tigress Financial raised their price objective on Verizon Communications from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $46.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Monday, July 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Verizon Communications currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.78.

Verizon Communications Profile

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. It operates in two segments, Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business).

