Financial Partners Group LLC Trims Stock Holdings in First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN)

Financial Partners Group LLC lowered its position in shares of First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN – Free Report) by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 120,053 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,755 shares during the quarter. Financial Partners Group LLC’s holdings in First Horizon were worth $1,893,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in First Horizon during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Horizon in the first quarter worth $28,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Horizon by 129.3% during the first quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 1,954 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,102 shares in the last quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of First Horizon in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Richardson Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in First Horizon in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Institutional investors own 80.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Stephens began coverage on shares of First Horizon in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of First Horizon from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $16.00 price objective on shares of First Horizon in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. StockNews.com upgraded First Horizon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 20th. Finally, Raymond James cut First Horizon from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $17.31.

NYSE:FHN traded up $0.06 on Monday, hitting $15.04. The stock had a trading volume of 5,374,587 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,839,241. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.09. The stock has a market cap of $8.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.89. First Horizon Co. has a 52-week low of $10.08 and a 52-week high of $17.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

First Horizon (NYSE:FHN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $819.82 million. First Horizon had a return on equity of 8.84% and a net margin of 14.03%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.39 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that First Horizon Co. will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.99%. First Horizon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.96%.

First Horizon Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Horizon Bank that provides various financial services. The company operates through Regional Banking and Specialty Banking segments. It offers general banking services for consumers, businesses, financial institutions, and governments.

