First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:FCR.UN) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:FCR.UN – Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$18.46.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. CIBC boosted their target price on First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust from C$18.00 to C$19.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust from C$18.00 to C$19.00 in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Desjardins boosted their price target on First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust from C$18.00 to C$19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Scotiabank boosted their price target on First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust from C$17.25 to C$17.50 in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, National Bankshares dropped their price target on First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust from C$17.50 to C$17.25 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th.

In other First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust news, Director Al Mawani purchased 5,000 shares of First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$14.58 per share, with a total value of C$72,900.00. Company insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FCR.UN stock opened at C$16.44 on Tuesday. First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust has a 1-year low of C$12.37 and a 1-year high of C$16.76. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$15.45 and its 200 day moving average price is C$15.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 112.41, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.07. The company has a market cap of C$3.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -56.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -2.77 and a beta of 1.27.

First Capital Realty Inc acquires, develops, redevelops, owns, and manages urban retail-centered real estate properties in Canada. The company's property portfolio comprises grocery stores, pharmacies, liquor stores, banks, restaurants, cafes, fitness centers, medical, and childcare facilities. It also offers other professional and personal services.

