First Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FGBIP) Declares $0.42 Quarterly Dividend

First Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FGBIP – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, July 18th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be given a dividend of 0.4219 per share on Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a $1.69 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.17%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th.
First Guaranty Bancshares Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ FGBIP traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $20.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 626 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,264. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $19.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.05. First Guaranty Bancshares has a one year low of $15.84 and a one year high of $21.04.
About First Guaranty Bancshares
