First Internet Bancorp – Fixed- (NASDAQ:INBKZ) Raises Dividend to $0.61 Per Share

First Internet Bancorp – Fixed- (NASDAQ:INBKZ – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, August 12th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.6067 per share on Monday, September 30th. This represents a $2.43 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.65%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th. This is a boost from First Internet Bancorp – Fixed-‘s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38.
First Internet Bancorp – Fixed- Stock Up 0.6 %
Shares of First Internet Bancorp – Fixed- stock opened at $25.15 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $24.72 and its 200 day moving average is $23.94. First Internet Bancorp – Fixed- has a one year low of $19.25 and a one year high of $25.21.
About First Internet Bancorp – Fixed-
