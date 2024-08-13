First Trust Bloomberg Shareholder Yield ETF (NASDAQ:SHRY) Short Interest Update

First Trust Bloomberg Shareholder Yield ETF (NASDAQ:SHRY – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 95.5% from the July 15th total of 2,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

First Trust Bloomberg Shareholder Yield ETF Trading Down 0.6 %

NASDAQ:SHRY traded down $0.24 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $38.68. The company had a trading volume of 52 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,116. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $38.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.34 million, a P/E ratio of 16.73 and a beta of 0.90. First Trust Bloomberg Shareholder Yield ETF has a 1 year low of $29.29 and a 1 year high of $39.78.

First Trust Bloomberg Shareholder Yield ETF Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 27th were paid a $0.2007 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 27th.

First Trust Bloomberg Shareholder Yield ETF Company Profile

The First Trust Bloomberg Shareholder Yield ETF (SHRY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg Shareholder Yield index. The fund offers passive management by tracking an index of large- and mid-cap US equities that are selected and weighted based on shareholder yield characterized by dividends, net shares buybacks, and debt reduction.

