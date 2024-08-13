First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:FV) Shares Sold by Fifth Third Securities Inc.

Fifth Third Securities Inc. reduced its stake in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:FV – Free Report) by 94.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,514 shares of the company’s stock after selling 63,588 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Securities Inc.’s holdings in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF were worth $201,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FV. Sar Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,498,000. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 311.9% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 535,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,619,000 after buying an additional 405,129 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 47.8% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 538,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,794,000 after buying an additional 173,986 shares during the period. Global Assets Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $8,410,000. Finally, Muirfield Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,550,000.

FV traded down $0.24 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $53.21. 86,733 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 126,985. First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF has a 12-month low of $41.05 and a 12-month high of $59.85. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $56.46 and a 200 day moving average of $55.65. The firm has a market cap of $3.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.50 and a beta of 1.07.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 27th were given a $0.0167 dividend. This represents a $0.07 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.13%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 27th.

The First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (FV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of US and global ETFs issued by First Trust. The index selects 5 ETFs based on relative price momentum. FV was launched on Mar 6, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

