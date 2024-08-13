First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF (NASDAQ:FTRI) Shares Acquired by Park National Corp OH

Park National Corp OH grew its stake in First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF (NASDAQ:FTRI – Free Report) by 3.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 338,853 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,499 shares during the period. Park National Corp OH’s holdings in First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF were worth $4,395,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Global Assets Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF by 737.4% during the 1st quarter. Global Assets Advisory LLC now owns 339,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,501,000 after acquiring an additional 298,650 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $424,000. Peterson Wealth Services purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $174,000. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV raised its stake in shares of First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 45,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $588,000 after purchasing an additional 1,529 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF during the fourth quarter worth $1,156,000.

First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF Stock Performance

Shares of First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF stock traded up $0.17 on Monday, reaching $13.07. 97,403 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 87,817. The company’s 50-day moving average is $13.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.13. The firm has a market cap of $163.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.13 and a beta of 0.94. First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF has a 1-year low of $11.94 and a 1-year high of $14.12.

First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF Increases Dividend

First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF Profile

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 27th were paid a dividend of $0.1896 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 27th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.80%. This is a boost from First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06.

First Trust ISE Global Copper Index Fund is an exchange traded fund. The investment objective of the Fund is to seek investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the ISE Global Copper Index. The ISE Global Copper Index is designed to provide the investors interested in tracking public companies, which are active in the copper mining industry based on analysis of revenue derived from the sale of copper.

