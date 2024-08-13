First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD) Shares Acquired by Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lifted its stake in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD – Free Report) by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 112,765 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,161 shares during the quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC owned about 0.10% of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF worth $4,855,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Park National Corp OH acquired a new position in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,633,000. Retirement Planning Group LLC grew its position in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 32.5% in the second quarter. Retirement Planning Group LLC now owns 15,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $672,000 after acquiring an additional 3,831 shares during the period. Keystone Wealth Services LLC increased its stake in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 2.2% during the second quarter. Keystone Wealth Services LLC now owns 42,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,836,000 after acquiring an additional 911 shares during the last quarter. Capital Planning LLC raised its position in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 1.1% in the second quarter. Capital Planning LLC now owns 140,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,043,000 after purchasing an additional 1,581 shares during the period. Finally, Kaydan Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $212,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:FIXD opened at $44.65 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $43.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.36. First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF has a 12-month low of $40.86 and a 12-month high of $45.54.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 23rd were issued a $0.155 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 23rd. This represents a $1.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.17%.

The First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (FIXD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg Global Aggregate Bond index. The fund is an actively managed, broad-based, and broad-maturity bond fund that aims for a weighted average duration within 1 year of the Bloomberg US Aggregate Index.

