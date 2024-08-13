flyExclusive (NYSE:FLYX) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.30 EPS

flyExclusive (NYSE:FLYX – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.30), Zacks reports. The company had revenue of $79.97 million for the quarter.

flyExclusive Price Performance

FLYX stock traded up $0.12 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $3.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,554 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,183. The company’s fifty day moving average is $4.25 and its 200-day moving average is $6.68. flyExclusive has a 1 year low of $3.39 and a 1 year high of $24.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.35.

Get flyExclusive alerts:

flyExclusive Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Read More

flyExclusive, Inc, through its subsidiary, LGM Enterprises, LLC., owns and operates private jets in North America. It also offers jet charter services; and aircraft maintenance, repair, overhaul (MRO) operations, and interior and exterior refurbishment services, as well as wholesale and retail ad hoc flights, a jet club program, partnership program, fractional program, and other services.

Receive News & Ratings for flyExclusive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for flyExclusive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.