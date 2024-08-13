flyExclusive (NYSE:FLYX) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.30 EPS

Posted by on Aug 13th, 2024

flyExclusive (NYSE:FLYXGet Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.30), Zacks reports. The company had revenue of $79.97 million for the quarter.

flyExclusive Price Performance

FLYX stock traded up $0.12 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $3.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,554 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,183. The company’s fifty day moving average is $4.25 and its 200-day moving average is $6.68. flyExclusive has a 1 year low of $3.39 and a 1 year high of $24.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.35.

flyExclusive Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

flyExclusive, Inc, through its subsidiary, LGM Enterprises, LLC., owns and operates private jets in North America. It also offers jet charter services; and aircraft maintenance, repair, overhaul (MRO) operations, and interior and exterior refurbishment services, as well as wholesale and retail ad hoc flights, a jet club program, partnership program, fractional program, and other services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for flyExclusive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for flyExclusive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.