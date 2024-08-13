Foraco International (TSE:FAR) Trading Up 5.5%

Foraco International SA (TSE:FAR – Get Free Report) rose 5.5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$2.32 and last traded at C$2.32. Approximately 4,200 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 180,233 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$2.20.

The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 117.03. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$2.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$2.75. The company has a market cap of C$237.94 million, a PE ratio of 5.24 and a beta of 1.30.

Foraco International SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides drilling services in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, South America, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through two segments: Mining and Water. The company offers exploration, development, and production drilling services to the mining industry for energy transition, gold, and mineral exploitation; and various geological sampling and testing techniques, including chips and cores, stabilized holes for blasting, logging, boreholes to be used for injection of water or acid, cold water injection, production boreholes, large diameter core, and dual tube rotary bulk samples.

