Fortrea (NASDAQ:FTRE) PT Lowered to $21.00 at Bank of America

Fortrea (NASDAQ:FTRE – Get Free Report) had its price target dropped by Bank of America from $26.00 to $21.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “underperform” rating on the stock. Bank of America‘s target price indicates a potential downside of 3.18% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on FTRE. Mizuho assumed coverage on Fortrea in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $27.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Fortrea from $38.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Baird R W raised shares of Fortrea from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Fortrea in a report on Monday. Finally, TD Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Fortrea in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Fortrea has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.10.

NASDAQ FTRE traded up $1.65 on Tuesday, hitting $21.69. 1,506,612 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,184,304. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $24.99 and a 200 day moving average of $31.30. Fortrea has a twelve month low of $18.07 and a twelve month high of $41.02. The company has a market capitalization of $1.94 billion and a P/E ratio of -15.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98.

Fortrea (NASDAQ:FTRE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.10). Fortrea had a negative net margin of 4.11% and a positive return on equity of 4.76%. The firm had revenue of $662.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $689.08 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.52 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Fortrea will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, General Counsel James S. Hanson bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $25.30 per share, for a total transaction of $50,600.00. Following the purchase, the general counsel now owns 7,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $189,117.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Fortrea news, General Counsel James S. Hanson purchased 2,000 shares of Fortrea stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $25.30 per share, with a total value of $50,600.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 7,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $189,117.50. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Thomas Pike bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were bought at an average price of $24.81 per share, for a total transaction of $248,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 57,827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,434,687.87. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Glassman Wealth Services bought a new stake in Fortrea in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Concord Wealth Partners raised its stake in shares of Fortrea by 152.8% in the first quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 521 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fortrea in the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. nVerses Capital LLC bought a new position in Fortrea during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, Gladius Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Fortrea during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000.

Fortrea Holdings Inc, a contract research organization, primarily engages in the provision of biopharmaceutical product and medical device development services worldwide. The company operates through two segments: Clinical Services and Enabling Services. The Clinical Services segment provides across the clinical pharmacology and clinical development spectrum.

