Fortrea (NASDAQ:FTRE) Shares Up 6.4%

Fortrea Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:FTRE – Get Free Report) shares traded up 6.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $21.34 and last traded at $21.33. 676,377 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 43% from the average session volume of 1,178,948 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.04.

Several analysts recently commented on FTRE shares. TD Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Fortrea from $27.00 to $23.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Fortrea in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Fortrea from $42.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Evercore ISI cut Fortrea from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $31.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Mizuho began coverage on Fortrea in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Fortrea has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.70.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.47. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $24.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.30. The stock has a market cap of $1.99 billion and a PE ratio of -15.53.

Fortrea (NASDAQ:FTRE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.10). Fortrea had a negative net margin of 4.11% and a positive return on equity of 4.76%. The firm had revenue of $662.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $689.08 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.52 earnings per share. Fortrea’s quarterly revenue was down 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Fortrea Holdings Inc. will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Fortrea news, General Counsel James S. Hanson bought 2,000 shares of Fortrea stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $25.30 per share, for a total transaction of $50,600.00. Following the acquisition, the general counsel now directly owns 7,475 shares in the company, valued at approximately $189,117.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, General Counsel James S. Hanson acquired 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $25.30 per share, for a total transaction of $50,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 7,475 shares in the company, valued at approximately $189,117.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Thomas Pike bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was bought at an average price of $24.81 per share, with a total value of $248,100.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 57,827 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,434,687.87. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Fortrea in the 4th quarter worth about $347,110,000. Boston Partners raised its position in Fortrea by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,938,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,075,000 after purchasing an additional 121,126 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Fortrea by 59.3% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,466,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,561,000 after purchasing an additional 918,240 shares during the last quarter. Gates Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Fortrea in the fourth quarter worth about $67,859,000. Finally, Brandes Investment Partners LP purchased a new position in shares of Fortrea during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $59,056,000.

Fortrea Holdings Inc, a contract research organization, primarily engages in the provision of biopharmaceutical product and medical device development services worldwide. The company operates through two segments: Clinical Services and Enabling Services. The Clinical Services segment provides across the clinical pharmacology and clinical development spectrum.

