Forza X1 (FRZA) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Forza X1 (NASDAQ:FRZA – Get Free Report) will be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, August 14th. Individual interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Forza X1 (NASDAQ:FRZA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Forza X1 Stock Down 4.0 %

NASDAQ:FRZA opened at $0.29 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $4.54 million, a PE ratio of -0.82 and a beta of 2.08. Forza X1 has a twelve month low of $0.25 and a twelve month high of $1.16. The company has a current ratio of 34.27, a quick ratio of 32.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company’s 50 day moving average is $0.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.44.

Forza X1 Company Profile

Forza X1, Inc focuses on designing, developing, and manufacturing electric boats in the United States. It intends to offer its products through a vertically integrated direct-to-consumer system. Forza X1, Inc was incorporated in 2021 and is headquartered in Fort Pierce, Florida.

