FTC Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTCI) Director Ahmad R. Chatila Acquires 212,800 Shares

FTC Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTCI – Get Free Report) Director Ahmad R. Chatila bought 212,800 shares of FTC Solar stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $0.23 per share, for a total transaction of $48,944.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 1,403,046 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $322,700.58. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

FTC Solar Stock Performance

NASDAQ:FTCI opened at $0.23 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.89 million, a P/E ratio of -0.54 and a beta of 1.59. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.47. FTC Solar, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $0.18 and a fifty-two week high of $2.28.

Get FTC Solar alerts:

FTC Solar (NASDAQ:FTCI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $12.59 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.54 million. FTC Solar had a negative net margin of 47.92% and a negative return on equity of 63.07%. On average, research analysts forecast that FTC Solar, Inc. will post -0.32 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On FTC Solar

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its position in shares of FTC Solar by 527.9% in the 2nd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 99,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 83,334 shares during the last quarter. TTP Investments Inc. purchased a new position in FTC Solar during the 1st quarter worth approximately $80,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its position in FTC Solar by 162.2% during the 1st quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 1,923,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,037,000 after buying an additional 1,189,960 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Lane Capital LP raised its position in FTC Solar by 200.0% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Lane Capital LP now owns 75,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 50,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in FTC Solar during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. 45.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. TD Cowen reduced their target price on shares of FTC Solar from $1.50 to $1.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of FTC Solar from $0.50 to $0.30 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $1.50 price target on shares of FTC Solar in a report on Monday, May 13th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, FTC Solar has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1.11.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on FTCI

FTC Solar Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

FTC Solar, Inc engages in the provision of solar tracker systems, software, and engineering services in the United States, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, North Africa, South Africa, and Australia. The company offers a self-powered, two-panel in-portrait, and single-axis tracker solution under the Voyager brand name; and a one module-in-portrait solar tracker solution under the Pioneer brand name.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for FTC Solar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FTC Solar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.