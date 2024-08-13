FuelPositive Co. (OTCMKTS:NHHHF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

FuelPositive Co. (OTCMKTS:NHHHF – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 188,900 shares, an increase of 372.3% from the July 15th total of 40,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,001,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

FuelPositive Stock Up 0.9 %

NHHHF traded up 0.00 on Monday, hitting 0.03. The company had a trading volume of 124,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 481,906. FuelPositive has a 52-week low of 0.03 and a 52-week high of 0.07. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of 0.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of 0.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.63 million, a P/E ratio of -1.64 and a beta of -0.82.

FuelPositive Company Profile

FuelPositive Corporation, a technology company, provides clean energy solutions in Canada. The company's clean technology solutions include green ammonia (NH3) for use in various industries and applications. Its flagship product is a green ammonia production system that takes air, water, and electricity to produce a non-polluting chemical for various applications, including fertilizer for farming, fuel for grain drying and internal combustion engines, a solution for grid storage, and an alternative for fuel cells.

