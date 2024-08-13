Fukuoka Financial Group (OTC:FKKFF) Sets New 1-Year High at $23.58

Fukuoka Financial Group, Inc. (OTC:FKKFF – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $23.58 and last traded at $23.58, with a volume of 0 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $23.58.
Fukuoka Financial Group Price Performance
The stock has a market capitalization of $20.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -43.67 and a beta of 0.03. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $26.59 and a 200-day moving average of $22.09.
About Fukuoka Financial Group
Fukuoka Financial Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various banking services to individual and corporate customers. The company accepts various deposits, such as current deposits, ordinary and other demand deposits, time deposits, and negotiable certificates of deposit, as well as provides loan products.
