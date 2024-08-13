GateToken Trading 6.5% Higher Over Last 7 Days (GT)

GateToken (GT) traded 0.9% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on August 13th. One GateToken token can now be bought for about $7.24 or 0.00011895 BTC on popular exchanges. GateToken has a market cap of $674.83 million and approximately $1.71 million worth of GateToken was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, GateToken has traded 6.5% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.47 or 0.00010642 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $60,920.66 or 1.00142489 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.91 or 0.00008078 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000066 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $4.59 or 0.00007539 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000628 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0260 or 0.00000043 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0233 or 0.00000038 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.86 or 0.00055653 BTC.

GateToken is a token. Its launch date was April 21st, 2019. GateToken’s total supply is 300,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 93,258,042 tokens. GateToken’s official website is gatechain.io. GateToken’s official message board is medium.com/@gatechain. GateToken’s official Twitter account is @gatechain_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “GateToken (GT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the Ethereum platform. GateToken has a current supply of 300,000,000 with 93,258,040.92327836 in circulation. The last known price of GateToken is 7.20826483 USD and is up 2.47 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 28 active market(s) with $2,051,718.85 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://gatechain.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GateToken directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade GateToken should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase GateToken using one of the exchanges listed above.

