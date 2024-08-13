GCT Semiconductor (GCTS) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

GCT Semiconductor (NYSE:GCTS – Get Free Report) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, August 14th. Individual interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

GCT Semiconductor (NYSE:GCTS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $3.27 million during the quarter.

Shares of GCTS opened at $3.40 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $4.64. GCT Semiconductor has a 12-month low of $3.04 and a 12-month high of $56.00.

GCT Semiconductor Holding, Inc, operates as a fabless semiconductor company, designs, develops, and markets integrated circuits for the wireless semiconductor industry. The company provides RF and modem chipsets based on 4G LTE technology, including 4G LTE, 4.5G LTE Advanced, and 4.75G LTE Advanced-Pro.

