General Electric (NYSE:GE) Holdings Raised by Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in General Electric (NYSE:GE – Free Report) by 5.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 39,277 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,971 shares during the quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in General Electric were worth $6,244,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of GE. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of General Electric in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Capital Analysts LLC increased its stake in General Electric by 55.8% in the 4th quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 243 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the period. Bfsg LLC acquired a new stake in shares of General Electric during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda purchased a new position in shares of General Electric during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Richardson Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of General Electric in the first quarter worth $34,000. 74.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

GE has been the subject of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on General Electric from $148.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Argus boosted their price target on General Electric from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of General Electric from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of General Electric from $120.43 to $186.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of General Electric from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $190.38.

Insider Activity at General Electric

In other General Electric news, SVP Russell Stokes sold 45,309 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.82, for a total value of $7,377,211.38. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 112,958 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,391,821.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

General Electric Stock Performance

NYSE GE traded up $0.37 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $167.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 739,023 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,979,016. General Electric has a 52 week low of $84.42 and a 52 week high of $177.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market cap of $183.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.21. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $162.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $159.47.

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The conglomerate reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $9.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.44 billion. General Electric had a net margin of 7.66% and a return on equity of 16.07%. General Electric’s revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.68 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that General Electric will post 4.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

General Electric Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 11th were paid a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 11th. General Electric’s payout ratio is presently 36.72%.

General Electric Company Profile

(Free Report)

General Electric Company, doing business as GE Aerospace, designs and produces commercial and defense aircraft engines, integrated engine components, electric power, and mechanical aircraft systems. It also offers aftermarket services to support its products. The company operates in the United States, Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa.

