Gerben Bakker Sells 15,677 Shares of Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB) Stock

Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB – Get Free Report) CEO Gerben Bakker sold 15,677 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $374.34, for a total value of $5,868,528.18. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 66,415 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,861,791.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Hubbell Price Performance

Shares of NYSE HUBB traded up $1.81 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $375.08. The company had a trading volume of 376,430 shares, compared to its average volume of 466,809. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.14 billion, a PE ratio of 27.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Hubbell Incorporated has a twelve month low of $248.37 and a twelve month high of $429.61. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $373.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $382.75.

Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $4.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.24 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. Hubbell had a return on equity of 28.98% and a net margin of 13.14%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $4.07 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Hubbell Incorporated will post 16.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Hubbell Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be given a dividend of $1.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.30%. Hubbell’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.39%.

Several research firms have issued reports on HUBB. Barclays cut their price objective on Hubbell from $384.00 to $368.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Hubbell from $397.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $450.00 price objective on shares of Hubbell in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Hubbell from $383.00 to $385.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Hubbell presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $402.57.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hubbell

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Nvwm LLC purchased a new stake in Hubbell during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Hubbell by 1,850.0% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 78 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in Hubbell by 127.5% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 91 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Hubbell in the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Hubbell during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $52,000. 88.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Hubbell

Hubbell Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells electrical and utility solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Electrical Solutions and Utility Solutions. The Electrical Solution segment offers standard and special application wiring device products, rough-in electrical products, connector and grounding products, lighting fixtures, and other electrical equipment for use in industrial, commercial, and institutional facilities by electrical contractors, maintenance personnel, electricians, utilities, and telecommunications companies, as well as components and assemblies.

