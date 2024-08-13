Getty Images (NYSE:GETY) Price Target Lowered to $5.00 at Citigroup

Getty Images (NYSE:GETY – Get Free Report) had its price target lowered by Citigroup from $6.00 to $5.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 62.87% from the stock’s previous close.

GETY has been the subject of a number of other reports. Macquarie lowered their target price on Getty Images from $4.00 to $3.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Benchmark lowered their target price on Getty Images from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $7.70 price target on shares of Getty Images in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.66.

Getty Images Trading Up 1.0 %

NYSE:GETY traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $3.07. The company had a trading volume of 42,949 shares, compared to its average volume of 549,909. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01. The company has a 50-day moving average of $3.48 and a 200 day moving average of $3.95. The company has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.33 and a beta of 2.05. Getty Images has a 1 year low of $2.88 and a 1 year high of $7.35.

Getty Images (NYSE:GETY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 9th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.01). Getty Images had a return on equity of 9.18% and a net margin of 3.33%. The business had revenue of $229.14 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $228.42 million. The company’s revenue was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Getty Images will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Getty Images

In other news, General Counsel Kjelti Wilkes Kellough sold 8,273 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.23, for a total transaction of $26,721.79. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 246,750 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $797,002.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jennifer Leyden sold 12,428 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.23, for a total value of $40,142.44. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 252,250 shares in the company, valued at approximately $814,767.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 81,378 shares of company stock valued at $262,851 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 12.30% of the company's stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Getty Images by 20.4% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 25,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after buying an additional 4,281 shares during the last quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Getty Images by 95.7% during the 2nd quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 9,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 4,500 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Getty Images by 18.1% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 47,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,000 after purchasing an additional 7,267 shares during the last quarter. Spartan Fund Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Getty Images in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Natixis purchased a new position in shares of Getty Images in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.75% of the company’s stock.

About Getty Images

Getty Images Holdings, Inc offers creative and editorial visual content solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia-Pacific. Its products include Getty Images that offers creative and editorial content including stills, music and video which focuses on corporate, agency, and media customers; iStock.com, an e-commerce offering where customers have access to creative stills and video; Unsplash.com, a platform offering free stock photo downloads and paid subscriptions targeted to the high-growth prosumer and semi-professional creator segments; and Unsplash+ that provides access to unique model released content with expanded legal protections.

