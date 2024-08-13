Global X China Consumer ETF (NYSEARCA:CHIQ) Shares Up 0.5%

Shares of Global X China Consumer ETF (NYSEARCA:CHIQ – Get Free Report) shot up 0.5% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $16.20 and last traded at $16.10. 34,409 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 43% from the average session volume of 60,265 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.02.

Global X China Consumer ETF Price Performance

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $17.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.25. The company has a market cap of $217.03 million, a PE ratio of 24.41 and a beta of 1.18.

Institutional Trading of Global X China Consumer ETF

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHIQ. Columbus Macro LLC purchased a new position in shares of Global X China Consumer ETF in the first quarter worth about $967,000. Cetera Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Global X China Consumer ETF in the first quarter worth about $232,000. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Global X China Consumer ETF by 23.5% in the first quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 741,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,657,000 after purchasing an additional 140,874 shares in the last quarter.

About Global X China Consumer ETF

Global X China Consumer ETF (the Fund) seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Solactive China Consumer Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index is a free float adjusted, liquidity tested and market capitalization-weighted index that is designed to measure performance of the investable universe of companies in the Consumer sector of the Chinese economy, as defined by Structured Solutions AG.

