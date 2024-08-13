Global X Internet of Things Thematic ETF (NASDAQ:SNSR) Short Interest Down 69.5% in July

Global X Internet of Things Thematic ETF (NASDAQ:SNSR – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 18,400 shares, a drop of 69.5% from the July 15th total of 60,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 25,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days.
A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SNSR. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Global X Internet of Things Thematic ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $5,972,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Global X Internet of Things Thematic ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,746,000. Global Assets Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Global X Internet of Things Thematic ETF in the first quarter worth about $912,000. Great Diamond Partners LLC grew its position in Global X Internet of Things Thematic ETF by 22.1% in the fourth quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC now owns 46,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,656,000 after acquiring an additional 8,479 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. purchased a new position in Global X Internet of Things Thematic ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $251,000.
Shares of Global X Internet of Things Thematic ETF stock traded down $0.05 during trading on Monday, reaching $32.57. 8,838 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 26,102. The company has a market capitalization of $240.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.59 and a beta of 1.24. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.50. Global X Internet of Things Thematic ETF has a 52-week low of $27.94 and a 52-week high of $38.54.
The Global X Internet of Things ETF (SNSR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index composed of developed market companies that facilitate the Internet of Things industry. SNSR was launched on Sep 12, 2016 and is managed by Global X.
