Graham (NYSE:GHC) Rating Increased to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Graham (NYSE:GHC – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Friday.

Graham Stock Performance

NYSE:GHC opened at $710.88 on Friday. Graham has a 1 year low of $563.39 and a 1 year high of $822.18. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $730.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $730.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.13 billion, a PE ratio of 11.79 and a beta of 1.12.

Insider Activity at Graham

In other news, Director Anne M. Mulcahy bought 135 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $745.07 per share, for a total transaction of $100,584.45. Following the purchase, the director now owns 662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $493,236.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 20.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Graham

About Graham

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GHC. Innealta Capital LLC bought a new stake in Graham in the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Whittier Trust Co. bought a new stake in Graham in the 2nd quarter valued at $70,000. Quest Partners LLC bought a new stake in Graham in the 4th quarter valued at $73,000. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Graham in the 2nd quarter valued at $76,000. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Graham during the 4th quarter worth about $77,000. 62.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Graham Holdings Company, through its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified education and media company in the United States and internationally. It provides test preparation services and materials; professional training and exam preparation for professional certifications and licensures; and non-academic operations support services to the Purdue University Global; operations support services for online courses and programs; training and test preparation services for accounting and financial services professionals; English-language training, academic preparation programs, and test preparation for English proficiency exams; and A-level examination preparation services, as well as operates colleges, business school, higher education institution, and an online learning institution.

