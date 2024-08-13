Graham (NYSE:GHC) Rating Increased to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Graham (NYSE:GHC – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Friday.
Graham Stock Performance
NYSE:GHC opened at $710.88 on Friday. Graham has a 1 year low of $563.39 and a 1 year high of $822.18. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $730.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $730.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.13 billion, a PE ratio of 11.79 and a beta of 1.12.
Insider Activity at Graham
In other news, Director Anne M. Mulcahy bought 135 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $745.07 per share, for a total transaction of $100,584.45. Following the purchase, the director now owns 662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $493,236.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 20.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Institutional Trading of Graham
About Graham
Graham Holdings Company, through its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified education and media company in the United States and internationally. It provides test preparation services and materials; professional training and exam preparation for professional certifications and licensures; and non-academic operations support services to the Purdue University Global; operations support services for online courses and programs; training and test preparation services for accounting and financial services professionals; English-language training, academic preparation programs, and test preparation for English proficiency exams; and A-level examination preparation services, as well as operates colleges, business school, higher education institution, and an online learning institution.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Graham
- Asset Allocation: The Key to a Successful Portfolio. Are You Paying Attention to Yours?
- How to Invest in Silver: A Beginner’s Guide
- 3 Warren Buffett Stocks to Buy Now
- Monday.com’s Stock Results Will Brighten Any Investor’s Week
- Stock Ratings and Recommendations: Understanding Analyst Ratings
- 3 Must-Watch Stocks After a Bullish Goldman Sachs Recommendation
Receive News & Ratings for Graham Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Graham and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.