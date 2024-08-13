Great Elm Group, Inc. 7.25% Notes due 2027 (NASDAQ:GEGGL) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Great Elm Group, Inc. 7.25% Notes due 2027 (NASDAQ:GEGGL) was the target of a large growth in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,500 shares, a growth of 400.0% from the July 15th total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.2 days.

GEGGL traded up $0.21 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $23.09. 300 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,390. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $22.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.32. Great Elm Group, Inc. 7.25% Notes due 2027 has a one year low of $20.34 and a one year high of $24.29.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Saturday, June 15th were issued a dividend of $0.4582 per share. This is a positive change from Great Elm Group, Inc. 7.25% Notes due 2027’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $1.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.94%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 14th.

the great elm capital management (“gecm”) investment team has deep experience investing in leveraged middle market companies. the gecm team has deployed more than $17 billion into credit investments in more than 550 issuers across 20+ jurisdictions over its 14-year history under mast capital management, llc (“mast”).

