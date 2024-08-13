Grupo Financiero Galicia S.A. (NASDAQ:GGAL) Plans Dividend Increase – $0.72 Per Share

Grupo Financiero Galicia S.A. (NASDAQ:GGAL – Get Free Report) announced a — dividend on Tuesday, August 13th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, August 19th will be paid a dividend of 0.7248 per share by the bank on Monday, August 26th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 19th. This is an increase from Grupo Financiero Galicia’s previous — dividend of $0.14.

Grupo Financiero Galicia has raised its dividend by an average of 145.6% annually over the last three years.

GGAL stock traded up $0.17 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $34.41. 752,498 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,014,018. Grupo Financiero Galicia has a 12 month low of $10.57 and a 12 month high of $37.83. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.22. The company has a market capitalization of $5.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.04 and a beta of 2.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on GGAL shares. StockNews.com downgraded Grupo Financiero Galicia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 8th. Bank of America raised Grupo Financiero Galicia from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $28.00 to $36.00 in a report on Thursday, August 8th.

Grupo Financiero Galicia SA, a financial service holding company, provides various financial products and services to individuals and companies in Argentina. The company operates through Banks, NaranjaX, Insurance, and Other Businesses segments. It also offers personal loans; express and mortgage loans; pledge and credit card loans; credit and debit cards; and online banking services, as well as savings, deposits, and checking accounts related services.

