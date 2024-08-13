Hamilton Thorne (HTL) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Hamilton Thorne (TSE:HTL – Get Free Report) will post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, August 14th. Analysts expect Hamilton Thorne to post earnings of C$0.01 per share for the quarter.

Hamilton Thorne (TSE:HTL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. Hamilton Thorne had a negative net margin of 0.90% and a negative return on equity of 1.00%. The company had revenue of C$26.14 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$26.03 million.

Hamilton Thorne Stock Performance

TSE:HTL opened at C$2.11 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of C$324.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -105.50 and a beta of 0.28. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$1.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$1.45. Hamilton Thorne has a 52-week low of C$1.05 and a 52-week high of C$2.20.

About Hamilton Thorne

Hamilton Thorne Ltd. develops, manufactures, and sells precision instruments, consumables, software, and services for the assisted reproductive technologies (ART), research, and cell biology markets. It offers precision laser systems, imaging systems, and other equipment and consumables for the ART and developmental biology research markets.

