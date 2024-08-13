Hawaiian Electric Industries (NYSE:HE) Price Target Raised to $14.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

Hawaiian Electric Industries (NYSE:HE – Free Report) had its price objective lifted by Wells Fargo & Company from $9.00 to $14.00 in a research report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an underweight rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also commented on HE. StockNews.com raised shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries from $11.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an in-line rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $14.13.

Shares of NYSE HE traded up $0.19 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $13.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 561,165 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,128,540. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.88 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 0.11 and a quick ratio of 0.11. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $11.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.62. Hawaiian Electric Industries has a 12-month low of $7.61 and a 12-month high of $22.45.

Hawaiian Electric Industries (NYSE:HE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 9th. The utilities provider reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.05). Hawaiian Electric Industries had a net margin of 5.16% and a return on equity of 9.58%. The business had revenue of $792.30 million during the quarter. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries by 1.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,059,244 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $124,638,000 after acquiring an additional 160,815 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Hawaiian Electric Industries by 21.4% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,621,304 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $23,006,000 after purchasing an additional 285,955 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in Hawaiian Electric Industries by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,475,102 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $16,624,000 after purchasing an additional 135,102 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries by 23.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 638,156 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,756,000 after purchasing an additional 120,208 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries in the fourth quarter worth $8,944,000. 59.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the electric utility businesses in the United States. It operates in three segments: Electric Utility, Bank, and Other. The Electric Utility segment engages in the production, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in the islands of Oahu, Hawaii, Maui, Lanai, and Molokai.

