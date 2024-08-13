HC Wainwright Lowers Femasys (NASDAQ:FEMY) Price Target to $12.00

Femasys (NASDAQ:FEMY – Free Report) had its price target decreased by HC Wainwright from $13.00 to $12.00 in a report published on Friday, Benzinga reports. HC Wainwright currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Femasys Trading Up 12.9 %

Shares of FEMY opened at $1.05 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 8.02 and a current ratio of 8.43. Femasys has a 52-week low of $0.25 and a 52-week high of $4.75. The firm has a market cap of $23.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.25 and a beta of -2.81. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1.09 and its 200-day moving average is $1.30.

Femasys (NASDAQ:FEMY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $0.22 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.50 million. Femasys had a negative return on equity of 104.06% and a negative net margin of 1,420.59%. Equities analysts anticipate that Femasys will post -0.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Femasys stock. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC increased its stake in Femasys Inc. ( NASDAQ:FEMY Free Report ) by 30.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 309,274 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 72,505 shares during the quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC owned 1.40% of Femasys worth $479,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.27% of the company’s stock.

Femasys Inc, a biomedical company, develops therapeutic and diagnostic solutions to address unmet women healthcare needs worldwide. The company provides FemVue saline-air device, a contrast-generating product in the United States, Canada, Japan, and Hong Kong; FemCath, a cornual balloon catheter, a single intrauterine directional delivery product that allows for selective evaluation of an individual fallopian tube; and FemCerv, a biopsy device for endocervical curettage, which can be used to sample cervical cells and tissue circumferentially with sample containment within the device to minimize contamination.

