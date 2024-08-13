Heartland Financial USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLFP) Short Interest Update

Heartland Financial USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLFP – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 9,900 shares, a growth of 330.4% from the July 15th total of 2,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.0 days.

Heartland Financial USA Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ HTLFP traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $24.98. The stock had a trading volume of 2,074 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,748. Heartland Financial USA has a 12-month low of $22.74 and a 12-month high of $26.20. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $25.27 and a 200-day moving average of $25.10.

Heartland Financial USA Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.4375 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 30th. This represents a $1.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.01%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Heartland Financial USA

Heartland Financial USA Company Profile

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Heartland Financial USA stock. Thompson Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Heartland Financial USA, Inc. ( NASDAQ:HTLFP Free Report ) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,000.

Heartland Financial USA, Inc, a bank holding company, provides commercial, small business, and consumer banking services to individuals and businesses in the United States. The company accepts various deposit products, including checking, demand deposit accounts, NOW accounts, savings, money market, and individual retirement; certificates of deposit; and other time deposits.

