Henderson Opportunities (HOT) to Issue Dividend of GBX 1.50 on September 20th

Henderson Opportunities (LON:HOT – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, June 20th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of GBX 1.50 ($0.02) per share on Friday, September 20th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.
Henderson Opportunities Trading Down 2.1 %
Shares of Henderson Opportunities stock opened at GBX 210.50 ($2.69) on Tuesday. Henderson Opportunities has a 1 year low of GBX 169 ($2.16) and a 1 year high of GBX 238 ($3.04). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.44, a current ratio of 0.27 and a quick ratio of 0.12. The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 222.39 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 385.57. The company has a market capitalization of £83.13 million, a P/E ratio of -1,023.81 and a beta of 1.22.
About Henderson Opportunities
