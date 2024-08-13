Heritage Insurance (NYSE:HRTG) Raised to “Overweight” at Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Heritage Insurance (NYSE:HRTG – Free Report) from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research report released on Friday morning, Marketbeat reports. They currently have $13.00 target price on the insurance provider’s stock, up from their previous target price of $9.00.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on HRTG. StockNews.com raised Heritage Insurance from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. JMP Securities reissued a market perform rating on shares of Heritage Insurance in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price target on Heritage Insurance from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $10.67.

Shares of HRTG stock opened at $10.76 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.73. Heritage Insurance has a fifty-two week low of $4.28 and a fifty-two week high of $11.48. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $7.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.06. The company has a market capitalization of $329.64 million, a P/E ratio of 6.56 and a beta of 0.90.

Heritage Insurance (NYSE:HRTG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The insurance provider reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.23. Heritage Insurance had a return on equity of 24.02% and a net margin of 6.07%. The firm had revenue of $203.57 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $196.81 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.32 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Heritage Insurance will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Ernie J. Garateix bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $8.59 per share, with a total value of $42,950.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 1,072,584 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,213,496.56. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 14.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HRTG. Innealta Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Heritage Insurance during the second quarter valued at $30,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in shares of Heritage Insurance during the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Valmark Advisers Inc. bought a new position in shares of Heritage Insurance during the second quarter valued at $80,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Heritage Insurance during the first quarter valued at $134,000. Finally, Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Heritage Insurance during the first quarter valued at $155,000. 59.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Heritage Insurance Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides personal and commercial residential insurance products. The company offers personal residential insurance in Alabama, California, Connecticut, Delaware, Florida, Georgia, Hawaii, Maryland, Massachusetts, Mississippi, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, Rhode Island, South Carolina, and Virginia; commercial residential insurance for properties in Florida, New Jersey, and New York; and licensed in the state of Pennsylvania, as well as personal residential and wind-only property insurance.

