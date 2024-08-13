HF Sinclair (NYSE:DINO) Price Target Lowered to $70.00 at UBS Group

HF Sinclair (NYSE:DINO – Get Free Report) had its price objective decreased by equities researchers at UBS Group from $73.00 to $70.00 in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 51.35% from the stock’s previous close.

DINO has been the subject of several other reports. Argus raised shares of HF Sinclair to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on HF Sinclair in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on HF Sinclair from $65.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 14th. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of HF Sinclair from $64.00 to $61.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 20th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of HF Sinclair from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $62.45.

NYSE DINO traded down $0.44 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $46.25. 166,820 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,954,961. The firm has a market cap of $8.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.74 and a beta of 1.19. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $50.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $55.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 1.09. HF Sinclair has a 12-month low of $44.09 and a 12-month high of $64.16.

HF Sinclair (NYSE:DINO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $7.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.65 billion. HF Sinclair had a return on equity of 11.73% and a net margin of 3.80%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.60 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that HF Sinclair will post 3.85 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Franklin Myers purchased 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $57.37 per share, with a total value of $372,905.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 138,293 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,933,869.41. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Unison Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of HF Sinclair by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 21,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,298,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in HF Sinclair by 2.4% in the first quarter. Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $491,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp grew its position in HF Sinclair by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 64,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,557,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the period. Poehling Capital Management INC. raised its stake in HF Sinclair by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Poehling Capital Management INC. now owns 66,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,989,000 after buying an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Empirical Finance LLC lifted its holdings in shares of HF Sinclair by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 19,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,029,000 after buying an additional 228 shares during the period. 88.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HF Sinclair Corporation operates as an independent energy company. The company produces and markets gasoline, diesel fuel, jet fuel, renewable diesel, specialty lubricant products, specialty chemicals, specialty and modified asphalt, and others. It owns and operates refineries located in Kansas, Oklahoma, New Mexico, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming; and markets its refined products principally in the Southwest United States and Rocky Mountains, Pacific Northwest, and in other neighboring Plains states.

