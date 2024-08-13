Hilton Grand Vacations (NYSE:HGV) Rating Lowered to Sell at StockNews.com

Hilton Grand Vacations (NYSE:HGV – Get Free Report) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Monday.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on HGV. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Hilton Grand Vacations from $63.00 to $57.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Hilton Grand Vacations from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Barclays dropped their target price on Hilton Grand Vacations from $54.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Hilton Grand Vacations from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $55.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered Hilton Grand Vacations from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $55.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $50.43.

Get Hilton Grand Vacations alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Hilton Grand Vacations

Hilton Grand Vacations Stock Performance

HGV stock traded down $0.60 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $33.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,326,519 shares, compared to its average volume of 753,471. Hilton Grand Vacations has a 1 year low of $33.13 and a 1 year high of $49.02. The stock has a market cap of $3.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.02, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.83. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $40.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.81. The company has a quick ratio of 3.11, a current ratio of 4.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09.

Hilton Grand Vacations (NYSE:HGV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($0.27). Hilton Grand Vacations had a return on equity of 19.41% and a net margin of 5.62%. The company had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.85 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Hilton Grand Vacations will post 3.95 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. MQS Management LLC lifted its stake in Hilton Grand Vacations by 7.4% in the second quarter. MQS Management LLC now owns 16,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $667,000 after purchasing an additional 1,135 shares during the last quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations in the second quarter worth about $380,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,953,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,961,000 after acquiring an additional 162,459 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp boosted its holdings in Hilton Grand Vacations by 19.3% during the 2nd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 74,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,009,000 after acquiring an additional 12,045 shares during the period. Finally, Choreo LLC bought a new position in Hilton Grand Vacations during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,646,000. 97.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Hilton Grand Vacations

(Get Free Report)

Hilton Grand Vacations Inc, a timeshare company, develops, markets, sells, manages, and operates the resorts, plans and ancillary reservation services under the Hilton Grand Vacations brand. It operates through Real Estate Sales and Financing, and Resort Operations and Club Management segments. Real Estate Sales and Financing segment market and sells the VOIs, and source VOIs through fee-for-service agreements with third-party developers; and provides consumer financing and services loans.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Hilton Grand Vacations Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hilton Grand Vacations and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.