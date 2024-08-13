Hiscox Ltd (HSX) To Go Ex-Dividend on August 15th

Hiscox Ltd (LON:HSX – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Wednesday, August 7th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.13 per share on Tuesday, September 24th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.
Hiscox Trading Up 0.3 %
Shares of HSX opened at GBX 1,192 ($15.22) on Tuesday. Hiscox has a 1-year low of GBX 926.04 ($11.82) and a 1-year high of GBX 1,282 ($16.37). The company has a market capitalization of £4.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 738.51, a P/E/G ratio of -2.30 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.47, a current ratio of 9.29 and a quick ratio of 0.10. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 1,182.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 1,162.41.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of brokerages have recently commented on HSX. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 1,200 ($15.32) price target on shares of Hiscox in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a GBX 1,275 ($16.28) target price on shares of Hiscox in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Hiscox presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 1,235 ($15.77).
Hiscox Company Profile
Hiscox Ltd, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance services in the United Kingdom, Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Hiscox Retail, Hiscox London Market, Hiscox Re & ILS, and Corporate Centre. It offers commercial insurance for small-and medium-sized businesses; and personal lines cover, including high-value household, fine art, and luxury motor, as well as artwork, antiques, classic cars, jewelry, collectables, and other assets through brokers, partners, and direct-to-consumers.
