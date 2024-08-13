Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NYSE:HOMB) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.20

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NYSE:HOMB – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, July 24th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 14th will be given a dividend of 0.195 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, September 4th. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.03%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 14th. This is an increase from Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR)’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18.

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) has raised its dividend by an average of 10.8% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 14 years. Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) has a dividend payout ratio of 36.4% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) to earn $2.10 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.78 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 37.1%.

Shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $25.75. 17,746 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,006,656. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.27 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.20. Home Bancshares, Inc. has a twelve month low of $19.61 and a twelve month high of $28.99.

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) ( NYSE:HOMB Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.03. Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) had a net margin of 27.29% and a return on equity of 10.41%. The company had revenue of $254.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $247.26 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.51 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Home Bancshares, Inc. will post 2.05 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Kevin Hester sold 25,263 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.00, for a total transaction of $682,101.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 114,912 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,102,624. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) news, CFO Brian Davis sold 15,391 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.89, for a total value of $413,863.99. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 89,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,398,372.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Kevin Hester sold 25,263 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.00, for a total value of $682,101.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 114,912 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,102,624. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 7.66% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have commented on HOMB. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. StockNews.com raised Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $28.00 price objective on shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.25.

Home Bancshares, Inc (Conway, AR) operates as the bank holding company for Centennial Bank that provides commercial and retail banking, and related financial services to businesses, real estate developers and investors, individuals, and municipalities. Its deposit products include checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

